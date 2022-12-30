Ten percent of Russians polled admitted to imitating a festive mood before the New Year. The results of the survey are published on its website by the portal superjob.ru. The study involved 1,600 representatives of the economically active population from all districts of the country.

“28 percent of Russians have a festive mood on the eve of the New Year. Ten percent fake joy so as not to upset loved ones. Every second person is without a mood and does not try to hide it, ”the study says.

At the same time, men are more likely to show their real feelings than women. Over the year, the ratio of Russians seeing off the old year with and without mood has practically not changed.

It became known that young Russians under the age of 24 are more likely to enjoy the upcoming holiday than those over 45 years old – 43 percent versus 22 percent, respectively.

