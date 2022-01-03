V Facebook-the group “Fili, Davydkovo. Neighbors ”Russian woman published two photographs of snow sculptures, noting that the first is an option before the intervention of local janitors, and the other – after. With the help of shovels, a wide column of dense snow was turned into a three-tiered Christmas tree. Many netizens admired the creativity and skill of the capital’s utilities.

“This is what our wipers can do if they want to!” – noted the author of the post. In the comments, she added that she personally saw two people with shovels casting over a statue of snow. “What creative!”, “Practically a masterpiece!” – written by subscribers of the Internet community.

However, there were also those who expressed negative emotions in the comments. So, one Russian woman said that playing is the only thing that wipers can do. “Do they have little work? For two weeks in three regional groups there was a howl about the wipers who did not clean and do not sprinkle the paths, it is very strange to see such relaxed pictures, ”said one of the participants in the discussion.

