Soviet referee, honorary vice-president of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) Yuri Karandin spoke about the work of North American referees serving the World Youth Championship in Canada. He is quoted by the portal Russia-Hockey.ru.

Karandin stressed that in the semifinals there are approximately equal teams and everything can depend on one or two whistles. “High-level referees may or may not do these whistles, depending on the desired result,” he warned.

The referee explained that now for the organizers, the final with the participation of exclusively North American teams is no less interesting than with the participation of Russia, therefore some actions of the judges may be dishonest in relation to Igor Larionov’s team.

At the same time, according to Karandin, there are no serious claims to the arbitrators so far. “There were some controversial moments in the match with the Swedes. But the main whistle of that match, sounded in overtime, became fatal just for our opponent, ”he said.

Earlier, the forecast for the meeting between Russia and Canada was given by the President of the FHR Vladislav Tretyak. He assured that it would be “a real battle.”

The fact that the “maple leaves” will become the rival of the Russian national team in the semifinals of the tournament was also reported on January 3. The match will take place on January 5, beginning at 02:00 Moscow time. In the second semi-final, the teams from the USA and Finland will meet.

The Ice Hockey World Championship for youth teams is held in Canada, all matches are hosted by Edmonton. The tournament will end on January 6. The hosts are the current winners of the tournament; in the final in 2020, the Maple Leaves beat the Russian national team.