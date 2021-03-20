The Russian women’s handball team defeated a team from Kazakhstan and won a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics, writes “Sport-Express»On Saturday, March 20.

The meeting between the teams in the second game of the qualifying tournament ended with a score of 33:26. In the first game, the Russians defeated the team from Serbia (29:24).

Thus, the Russian team has two victories in two games, as well as the Hungarian national team. Teams will take the first two places in the group to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games.

On March 21, Russia will face Hungary in a game that has no tournament value.

At the last Olympics in Rio, the Russian women’s handball team won the gold medal.

Earlier on Saturday, it became known that the organizing committee of the Olympic Games in Tokyo decided to hold the tournament without foreign fans. They will be refunded for the tickets they have bought.

The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competitions were postponed for a year: they will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. At the same time, the name of the Games “Tokyo-2020” has been retained.