A court in Chuvashia gave a woman a 2-year suspended sentence for rehabilitating Nazism because of a video.

The Supreme Court of Chuvashia sentenced a 48-year-old local resident to a suspended sentence for posting a video containing signs of rehabilitation of Nazism on her social network page. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The woman was found guilty under paragraph “c” of Part 2 of Article 354.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Rehabilitation of Nazism, committed using the Internet”) and was sentenced to two years of suspended imprisonment with a probationary period of three years.

According to the department, in May 2022, the defendant posted a video on her page on a popular social network refuting the fact of the mass extermination of Jews in Germany during the Second World War (Holocaust) and other facts established by the verdict of the International Military Tribunal in 1946. The person involved published this video for an unlimited number of people and did not delete it for a long time.

