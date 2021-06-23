A Russian tourist with her family went on vacation to Sochi and was pleasantly surprised by the service and prices in local canteens. She told about the food at the resort in her blog on the platform “Yandex Zen“.

The author noted that during her vacation she managed to visit several canteens – and, in her opinion, the quality of food in all establishments was decent. She also added that the range of dishes on offer was huge.

“Frankly speaking, Sochi canteens are the most delicious from the entire coast of the Krasnodar Territory. This is objective, ”the traveler believes.

Nevertheless, the Russian woman recommended that readers come to the dining room on time for a meal – otherwise, “empty trays may already be waiting there”. Another disadvantage is that catering establishments often lack grain coffee and bottled water.

Speaking about prices, the tourist said that the cost of meals in all canteens is about the same. So, breakfast for three people cost her 800-900 rubles, lunch – 1.2 thousand rubles, dinner – 1.1 thousand rubles. At the same time, the Russian woman admitted that her family loves to eat well, so the final check for a meal will depend on the weight of the portions of food.

In addition, the girl was surprised at the service in the dining rooms – the dirty dishes and tables were quickly cleaned after the visitors.

“Canteens have a high standard. You can feel it, and it strongly distinguishes the dining rooms in Sochi among the dining rooms in other resorts, ”said the traveler.

Earlier in March, a Russian dined for 300 rubles at a popular hotel in Sochi and was disappointed. As the traveler said, he decided to have a bite to eat at the Sochi-Park Hotel, as he was bribed by the low price of lunch and the buffet, but despite unlimited access to food, the tourist was disappointed with the proposed lunch.