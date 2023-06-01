Russian woman went to a sanatorium in Bashkiria and boasted excellent food and service

A Russian tourist went to a sanatorium in Bashkiria and described her vacation with the phrase “better than a vacation in Turkey.” The Russian woman shared her impressions with the portal “Subtleties of Tourism”, her review was published on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication said that she went to the Yangan-Tau geo-resort with beautiful nature and clean air saturated with air ions. The girl said that the sanatorium had excellent service and food. “In Turkey, diversity is a big issue, often what is not eaten for dinner is mixed and served for breakfast in the form of salads seasoned with a lot of mayonnaise. In Yangan-Tau you will not see this – all the food is fresh, and the menu is updated every two weeks, ”she boasted.

Related materials:

According to the portal reader, she paid 80 thousand rubles for 12 days of rest in a sanatorium. In addition to accommodation, the package included geothermal baths, massage, physiotherapy, magnetotherapy, exercise therapy, mineral baths and herbal medicine. “But if you want a massage, hammam or other spa treatments in Turkey, then this implies additional expenses,” she added.

Earlier in May, a Russian tourist visited Anapa and described the trip with the phrase “forgot about this place forever.” The Russians said they went to the popular resort in the Krasnodar Territory in the midst of heavy rains, which caused an invasion of insects and caused pollution of the beaches. Moreover, the man noted that in Anapa there are big problems with garbage, which are partly related to tourism.