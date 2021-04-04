In Tyumen, doctors removed a 25-kilogram tumor from the patient’s abdominal cavity. This is reported by “Uralinformburo” with reference to the health department of the Tyumen region.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, for two years took the neoplasm growing in her body for completeness, so she did not seek help from doctors. A massive tumor occupied the entire pelvis and abdominal cavity of the Russian woman.

Tyumenka was examined by a gynecologist only when she began to worry about pain in her small pelvis. Then the doctors diagnosed her with a benign tumor. During a three-hour operation, the patient had an ovarian neoplasm and a large uterine myoma removed. The woman spent a total of nine days in the hospital.

“Surgeons and anesthesiologists had to get nervous – when removing a heavy tumor that had been in a woman’s body for a long time, there is a sharp change in intra-abdominal pressure – it falls,” noted surgeon Andrei Vovk. – The woman was very lucky. Any trauma to the abdomen, such as an accidental fall, could lead to rupture of the tumor, bleeding, complications, the consequences of which could be incompatible with life. “

Earlier it was reported that a resident of Novosibirsk for four years took a huge tumor in the ovary for completeness, which continued to grow. The weight of the neoplasm has reached 20 kilograms. It was removed by oncologists.