Russian Natalya thanked Putin and the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the evacuation from Gaza

A Russian woman named Natalya, evacuated from Gaza, thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the evacuation from the Gaza Strip. Her words lead RIA News.

The woman noted that Russian rescuers carried out the evacuation operation as professionally as possible, and Foreign Ministry employees were always in touch with those wishing to evacuate. “The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, I think, is the best Ministry of Emergency Situations,” she told reporters.

The evacuated Russian woman also added that she is grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people for not abandoning her and her family in Gaza.