A Russian tourist, who often travels to Turkey, told what things to put in a suitcase for a vacation at an all-inclusive hotel. She wrote about this in her blog on the platform “Yandex Zen“.

The girl shared that she always takes five or six clothespins and a rope or fishing line with her. According to her, many Turkish hotels have a very small dryer, so she resorts to this trick to accommodate more things.

The tourist also advised to take vacuum bags with you, explaining that the things packed in them save space in the suitcase twice. In addition, the traveler recommended that you have a network tee with you so that you can charge all the gadgets at the same time.

For neat storage of things, the Russian woman takes paper clips – they can be used to fasten wires or close bags with bulk products, for example, nuts or sweets. Electrical tape will help to wrap something or fix it tightly, and nail scissors will not take up much space and will help to cut something off.

Another tip is to have your own little soap dish. As the traveler explained, they are not provided in hotels. “A soap dish does not take up much space. And in a suitcase it acts as a “jewelry box” or an organizer for clothespins, ”she added.

In conclusion, the tourist said that she uses earplugs for a restful sleep, and in order to wipe the table, she always has a small microfiber cloth with her.

Earlier in March, a Russian woman spoke about the “shocking” habits of Turkish residents. So, she was surprised by the tradition of kissing the hands of the older generation when meeting as a sign of respect. She was also impressed by the trust of citizens to each other – grocery stores in the country can lend food to their customers.