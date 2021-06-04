A Russian tourist traveled with her family to Egypt and described the trip with the phrase “no more foot”. The girl shared her opinion on her personal blog on the platform Yandex.Zen…

The first thing that angered the author of the article was the check at the airport. “All passengers feel the head, behind the ears, armpits, torso, thighs, between the legs. Moreover, they are asked to put their feet on a stand one by one so that nothing can be hidden in the pants, ”the blogger described the details.

In addition, after passport control, all travelers were taken to another personal search, forcing them to take off their shoes and scanning with a portable metal detector.

However, most of all, the tourist was angered by an attempt by an airport employee to examine her necklace with an amethyst. According to her, the Egyptian woman began to “twist” the crystal from the frame, hoping to find something suspicious.

Earlier in May, a Russian woman took a vacation in Egypt and complained about unsanitary conditions in the local market. She told how, at one of the bazaars, she observed dirt, an unpleasant smell, animal excrement, as well as rotten fruits that lay on the shelves along with fresh products.