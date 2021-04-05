A resident of Krasnoyarsk decided to report that there is a dangerous object in the store on the first floor of her house, as the noise from air conditioners at the outlet interfered with her rest. This is reported on website regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is clarified that after the call about “mining”, an operational investigative group arrived at the scene. Its employees evacuated 45 people from the building, including residents of the building, employees and shop buyers. However, during the inspection of the outlet, no suspicious items were found.

It turned out that the call came from a 44-year-old Russian woman. “The woman explained to the police that the noise from the operating air conditioners installed in the store prevented her from resting, so she decided to frighten the entrepreneurs with a message about mining,” the publication says.

A criminal case was opened against the woman under Part 2 of Article 207 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Knowingly false report about an act of terrorism”). The maximum punishment under this article is up to five years in prison.

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of April 5, all 70 schools in Khabarovsk received reports of mining. The head of the education department of the city administration, Aleksey Sobolev, noted that all the schoolchildren who were in class by that time had been evacuated.