Baza: military wife, posing as an FSB colonel, committed scams for millions of rubles

The wife of a Russian military man for several months, posing as an FSB colonel, committed scams for millions of rubles. This is reported by Baza in Telegram-channel.

First, the Russian woman, together with her husband, an ensign, came up with a quick way to pay off a military mortgage. They found a man who agreed to lend them money on the security of the apartment itself. Bypassing the law, the couple transferred the borrowed 2.9 million to the bank. On the same day, the woman returned to the office of the banking organization, canceled the operation and took all the money. The company that came to the rescue tried to find spouses, but it was unsuccessful.

Later, the ensign’s wife, acting under the name of an FSB colonel, offered her new acquaintance a job in the National Guard for a reward of 90,000 rubles. After receiving the fee, she stopped communicating, Baza claims.

Already with her husband, the Russian woman deceived another man in a similar way. They demanded 3.5 million rubles from him, but he managed to report to the police, and the couple was caught. At the same time, while in a pre-trial detention center, the wife of a military man lured money from the “looking” behind the wing. After that, the Russian woman was released, changing her measure of restraint to a ban on certain actions. During interrogations, the woman’s husband assured that she forced him to go to scams.

