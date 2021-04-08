The Russian woman drove from Moscow to Sochi by car and shared her impressions of the journey. The girl told about her experience to the portal “Subtleties of Tourism”.

So, the tourist recommended dividing the entire 18-hour route into two segments to make it easier to move the road. As a convenient stop, the traveler named the city of Aksai, located 1100 kilometers from the capital.

According to the girl, you can stay at the Evropeyskiy hotel, where a night costs 3.5 thousand rubles for two. “It is clean, comfortable, overnight stay and breakfast with a full buffet,” the author of the article emphasized.

The second section of the path is 560 kilometers, however, as the tourist warns, it is more dangerous because of the “hellish serpentine”, so the path may take longer. The blogger also noted that the situation could be aggravated by weather conditions – snow and rain.

The girl proposed to make a stop on the way back in Boguchar and spend the night at the roadside hotel “Your House”. A double room without breakfast will cost around two thousand rubles.

Earlier in March, a Russian woman shared her emotions after a road trip in Egypt. The tourist noted the safety of the roads, but the trip seemed boring to her because of the monotonous desert landscapes.