In the Lipetsk region, a woman killed a friend in an apartment on Moskovskaya street

In the Lipetsk region, investigators have identified a suspect in the massacre of a 42-year-old local resident. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

She turned out to be a 40-year-old acquaintance of the woman. A criminal case was opened against the suspect under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. She was sent into custody.

According to investigators, on December 7, the accused was drinking in an apartment on Moskovskaya Street, after which she quarreled with her friend and wounded her with a knife, resulting in the woman’s life.

