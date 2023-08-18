The Russian woman complained about the Ryanair low-cost airline due to surcharges of 35 thousand rubles

A Russian tourist said that a Western low-cost airline made her pay an extra 35,000 rubles for one flight. With her story, she shared with the Sochi24 channel.

While traveling in Europe, for one of the flights, Irina chose the Irish airline Ryanair, which has established itself with low ticket prices. The Russian woman described this experience with the words “you will pay and cry.”

Irina said that the carrier made her pay 60 pounds (more than 7 thousand rubles at the exchange rate on August 18) for hand luggage that did not fit into the calibrator. The tourist stressed that she always travels with one flight bag, but this time it did not fit because of the shape.

Additional expenses from Irina required the correction of an error in the ticket. For this service she had to pay 115 pounds (14 thousand rubles). “If your name and surname are not European, check a hundred times how they are written in Latin. And then check two hundred times how it will be written in the future, ”the tourist warned.

In addition, the Russian woman had to pay extra 65 pounds (7.7 thousand) for oversized luggage. According to Irina, the biggest surprise for her was the requirement of the airport to provide a paper online ticket. The printing service cost her 55 pounds (6.5 thousand).

“Low-cost is beneficial when you have underwear and slippers from clothes, and a cosmetic bag from luggage,” the tourist concluded.

Earlier it became known that an employee of Ural Airlines had been deceiving passengers for two years, unreasonably removing them from flights and intimidating them with overpayments for oversized baggage. The Russians complained about him to the prosecutor’s office.