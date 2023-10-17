“Lenta.ru”: a Russian woman living in Israel spoke about closed stores

A Russian woman, Nina Pilipenko (Lapshov), who moved to Israel several years ago, a clothing designer, author of the book “Married to Israel,” who previously took part in the “Russians Abroad” column, described the situation in the country after the start of the war to Lente.ru.

The Russian woman lives in the north of Israel, in Haifa. This city is not shelled, however, the war with Palestine has greatly affected her daily life. According to her, the main change is that her children are constantly at home and do not go to school. In addition, Pilipenko said that some shops in the city are closed.

“People who create panic and fear put me into an imbalance: nothing has happened yet, but they are already catching up,” said the interlocutor of Lenta.ru and noted that she tries not to succumb to such sentiments.

Due to recent events, the project that Pilipenko was working on has been frozen: as part of cooperation with the National Opera of Israel, she was supposed to go with a group of designers to the premiere in Jerusalem, but everything was cancelled. However, the Russian woman tries to lead a normal life and, for example, continues to go out every day to walk the dog. “When they started to intimidate us that there might be Arabs there and do some things, I wasn’t afraid,” she emphasized. However, now she does not let her children go out alone.

Pilipenko is a member of the leadership of a local non-profit youth organization, which has now become a volunteer center and collects help for the front. She herself does not take much direct part in volunteer work, but she helps financially. The most important thing, in her opinion, is to keep a cool head, be useful and take care of your children, one of whom is taking what is happening very hard.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas attacked the Israeli border area. In response, Israeli authorities mobilized a total of 300 thousand reservists within 48 hours and imposed a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip to conduct an operation to clear the enclave of Hamas militants.