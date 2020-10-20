A Russian tourist who visited Abkhazia described the rest with the words “I went hungry”. She shared her impressions in the blog “We fly ourselves” on the platform Yandex Zen…

As the girl noted, going to the republic, she was counting on “cheapness”, which in the end “turned out to be a myth.”

“Holidays in Abkhazia can be quite budgetary, but in Sochi, for example, prices in cafes, restaurants and canteens were lower, and the establishments themselves looked more decent,” the author of the blog wrote.

As an example, the girl cited breakfasts: at eight in the morning in the cafe she was “greeted by sleepy faces of the staff,” and sometimes people were not there, and she was “simply denied service.”

“They didn’t always offer something freshly prepared. Very often it was yesterday’s spring rolls with cottage cheese or meat. At the same time, the curd turned out to be sour, ”she added.

The average cost of scrambled eggs in cafes and canteens in Pitsunda, according to her, was 100-180 rubles, cheese cakes – 150 rubles, coffee with milk – 100-150 rubles, first courses – 90-150 rubles, and second meat dishes – 200-300 rubles.

“It’s usually more expensive in the center, cheaper in the suburbs. And yes, in almost every, even the simplest, establishment within the city limits, the check included 10 percent of the service cost, “the tourist summed up.

Earlier in October, tourists and local residents vacationing in Abkhazia described what was happening in the resorts with an increase in those infected with coronavirus. In their words, there is no panic among people now, and the situation remains “calm”.