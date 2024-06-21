A resident of the Stavropol region will be convicted of occupying a high position in the criminal hierarchy

Investigators sent a criminal case to court against a 41-year-old resident of the Stavropol Territory, accused of extortion, robbery and occupying a high position in the criminal hierarchy. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

According to the department, the man occupied the highest position in the criminal hierarchy of one of the settlements of Stavropol. He will soon appear before the Stavropol Regional Court.

According to the investigation, the accused, together with other persons, against whom the criminal case was separated into separate proceedings, extorted 330 thousand rubles from two people with threats of violence. He committed a robbery against a resident of a neighboring region and, threatening her with an object similar to a pistol, took 50 thousand rubles from her. His criminal activities were stopped by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with colleagues from the FSB.

