In St. Petersburg, a pedestrian who violated traffic rules and hit the driver with a knife received a suspended sentence

The Primorsky District Court of St. Petersburg sentenced local resident Dmitry Zemsky to four years probation and fined more than 1.2 million rubles for a knife attack on a motorist. This was reported to Lente.ru in the joint press service of the city courts.

The Russian was found guilty under Article 111 (“Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The investigation and the court found that on the evening of April 30, 2022, Zemsky, in a state of intoxication, crossed the street at a red light, because of which he started a conflict with a motorist. The verbal skirmish escalated into a fight, during which the defendant struck the victim at least nine times in the head and chest with a tourist knife. He admitted his guilt.

