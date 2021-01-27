In Moscow, former Russian policeman Alexei Smirnov, accused of killing employees of the Internal Security Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry, spoke about the money planted on him. On Wednesday, January 27, reports TASS

According to the agency, during a meeting in the Moscow City Court, the defendant said that two thousand rubles found in his belongings, incriminated to him as a bribe, were planted by police officers who detained him. At the same time, Smirnov refused to explain the circumstances in which he shot and killed the operative of the Internal Security Service Maxim Veyalko and seriously wounded his colleague Alexei Limonov, promising that he would do so after his lawyer presented the court with all the evidence of the defense.

On September 18, in Moscow, in the police room at the Ryazansky Prospekt metro station, Police Warrant Officer Smirnov shot Senior Lieutenant Maksim Veyalko, seriously wounding him in the chest. Then the attacker aimed his weapon at Lieutenant Colonel Alexei Limonov and ordered him to lie down on the floor. While Smirnov dealt with him, Veyalko rushed to the exit from the room. The ensign fired at Limonov, and then ran after the leaving lieutenant and fired a bullet at him. Veyalko was able to get out of the subway, climbed onto the street, fell and died.

It turned out that the officers of their own security came to the senior warrant officer Alexei Smirnov after one of the policemen in the Moscow metro was caught on a small bribe. According to unofficial information, Smirnov was engaged in extortion from passengers caught on minor violations, and from this he had about 10 thousand rubles a day.

The suspect during interrogation stated that he opened fire after a sudden emotional outburst, which was caused by the fact that the OSB officers tried to provoke a bribe. According to the materials of the case, he himself called an ambulance to the victim and voluntarily gave the weapon to the immediate supervisors who arrived. Smirnov was charged under Articles 317 and 291 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer” and “Taking a bribe”). Now his case is being considered by the Moscow City Court with the participation of a jury.