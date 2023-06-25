At the helm of the crashed Yak-52 in the suburbs was the champion in aerobatics

The identity of a Russian who died in a light aircraft crash in the Moscow region has been revealed. On Sunday, June 25, reports Telegram– channel “112”.

According to the publication, at the helm of the Yak-52 was Evgeny Bessmertny, the champion of the Moscow region in aerobatics. He conducted a routine training flight during which aerobatics were practiced. The Immortal was preparing to take part in the competition. However, unable to gain enough altitude, the plane crashed to the ground.

Earlier on June 25, it was reported that two people died as a result of the crash of a light aircraft in the village of Malino near Moscow in the urban district of Stupino.