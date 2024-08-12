Maxim Winkler, who swore at Galkin, wanted to convey to him that he is an outsider in Russia

Russian Maxim Vinkler, who previously swore at comedian Maxim Galkin (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice)explained his actions. In a conversation with the publication “Abzats on” statedthat he wanted to convey to the artist the idea that he is an outsider in Russia.

Winkler noted that he had planned the prank on the comedian in advance. According to him, he came to the concert for this purpose.

“Galkin thought that he could trash our country abroad and nothing would happen for it. It will. While our country is defending itself, Russophobia cannot be promoted. I had a tactic. In fact, I wanted to put a rubber penis on the stage or spit in his face. But it was somehow uncultured,” the Russian said. The man emphasized that he was trying to convey to Galkin the idea that even in 20 years, the artist would be a stranger in Russia.

Earlier it became known that Galkin was cursed during a concert in Jurmala. The comedian was talking to the audience and invited them to ask questions. Later, he approached Winkler, who said that he came to the concert only to express his opinion about the artist, after which he cursed Galkin.

At the end of July, Galkin appealed to the Supreme Court the refusal to remove him from the register of foreign agents.

The comedian was included in the register of foreign agents on September 16, 2022. According to the Russian Ministry of Justice, the comedian is engaged in political activities, while receiving funding from Ukraine. The artist currently lives in Israel.