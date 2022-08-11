Ministry of Emergency Situations: a tourist fell off a cliff at the Aktoprak pass in Kabardino-Balkaria

In Kabardino-Balkaria, rescuers went in search of a tourist who fell off a cliff near the Bylym settlement in the Elbrus region. This is reported TASS with reference to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region.

So, on August 10 at 11:55, the department received a message about a man who fell off a cliff at the Aktoprak pass.

Five members of the rescue team and one piece of equipment went to the scene. At the moment, the search for the Russian in the Caucasus continues.

Earlier in August, a jeep with tourists fell off Cape Tarkhankut in western Crimea. As a result, the passenger was hospitalized with a head injury and a broken jaw.