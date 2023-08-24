Blogger “Zena” went to Germany and reported on the habit of the Germans to go to the bath without panties

A Russian traveler and travel blogger went to a bathhouse in Germany and was surprised by one unusual habit of the Germans. The man shared his opinion on a personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

So, local residents go to the steam rooms without clothes, including without panties, swimming trunks and swimwear. “Moreover, the rule is that it is forbidden to be there in these familiar toilet items,” he said. “Only with a towel or sheet.”

The Germans believe that it is unhygienic to go to baths in clothes. “The fact is that a sauna and a bath are almost always located along with a pool, thermal baths, and a jacuzzi,” the Russian added. – Accordingly, the person who spent time there has wet underwear. And if he sits in it on the benches in the bath, moisture gets on the boards, which is not good.

The blogger also emphasized that for the same reason, visitors should not sit naked on the shelves, they must put a towel or sheet. “This is just understandable: someone else’s sweat will also fall on a tree, and then another person sits there making contact,” he noted. “Well, sending your sweat there too.”

