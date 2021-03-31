The Russian traveled to Abkhazia to dispel myths about the country, but he was deceived. The traveler shared his experience in a blog on the platform “Yandex Zen“.

The tourist went on a day trip from Sochi to Abkhazia in order to refute the widespread myth that the country can easily cheat and rob a traveler. The man purchased a tour of the mountain gorges, which included lunch at a restaurant on the river bank.

Having paid, the traveler realized that he had been deceived. “After leaving the restaurant, I looked at the bill and saw that they counted not two glasses of wine, but a bottle. Plus we included grilled vegetables, which we never thought of ordering, ”the author recalled.

According to the man, when he tried to understand the situation, the waiter “pretended not to understand Russian.” It was not possible to agree with the staff of the cafe and the guide, whom the tourist asked to help.

“In general, I really liked Abkhazia, but these crooks from the restaurant greatly spoiled the mood,” the man summed up, attaching the coordinates of the institution to his blog.

Earlier, another Russian spoke about the popular schemes of deceiving tourists by Abkhaz sellers. According to the author, tricks are most often used when buying wine, as well as overpricing excursions.