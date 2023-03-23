Mash: the Russian citizen received threats from the inhabitants of Bali for a photo of naked buttocks from the volcano Agung

A Russian tourist faces deportation from the Indonesian island of Bali for posting a photo of his naked buttocks on social media. It became known Telegram-Mash channel.

According to blogger Yuri Chilikin, he and his friends went on an overnight excursion to Bali’s Agung volcano, which is considered sacred by local residents. The Russian admitted that he took a candid photo at the peak, where he posed with bare buttocks against the backdrop of a panorama from the top. According to the tourist, the picture quickly went viral on social networks, he even began to receive threats from local residents.

“They start to notice me sharply everywhere, I close all social networks … I did not quite understand the interpretation of the symbolism of the Agung volcano. It seemed to me that it would be cool if I capture the moment in this way, ”Chilikin said in his defense.

The Russian explained that he regrets his act and is ready to atone for his guilt – as an apology, he would like to participate in the ceremony of offerings to the gods to cleanse the volcano, as well as financially support it.

Earlier in March, it was reported that residents of Bali suspected Russian tourists of creating a “Russian village” in South Kuta. The Balinese asked the immigration police to check what the Russians, who rented apartments in one place, were doing.