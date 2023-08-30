The police detained the culprit of a powerful fire in Gelendzhik

The police detained a 40-year-old resident of Gelendzhik, who could provoke a strong fire on an area of ​​​​more than one and a half thousand hectares. About it “Interfax” reported in the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Krasnodar Territory.

According to preliminary data, the man was preparing an electric cable for sale in his house near the Bobrukova gap, as a result of careless handling, the earthen litter caught fire. The fire spread to the trees and engulfed the forest.

The Mi-8 helicopter, 80 pieces of equipment and 441 people are involved in extinguishing the fire. Mayor of Gelendzhik Alexei Bogodistov said that the fire area had more than tripled.

The fire in Gelendzhik started on August 29. Eyewitnesses are posting footage of the fire on the internet.