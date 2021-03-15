The Investigative Committee of Russia in Moscow has begun an investigation into the fact of the cruel treatment of a citizen with a 12-year-old daughter. About this in Instagram written by the Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Anna Kuznetsova.

According to preliminary information, the photographs showing the bruises on the child’s face were taken in February. The girl was also beaten in March. “All authorized structures are now connected. A colleague in the region will soon meet with the girl. (…) we keep the situation under control, ”explained the Ombudsman.

Her sister wrote about the physical and psychological abuse of the child on Instagram, reports “Life”. She shared that after her mother’s death in 2017, the girl’s father regularly bullies and insults her. “The father makes her eat spoiled food, puts badger fat in the soup and forces her to eat it. He keeps a drink in the toilet room, at this moment the girl is forbidden to go to the toilet. He tells her to endure, ”said her sister.

According to the sister of a young Muscovite, her father used to treat her in a similar way. So he sent her pornographic videos on her phone and made hints of a sexual nature. Now he calls his second daughter “to lie down with him, to hug under the covers in his panties.”

The girl’s sister lived with him for a year, and then ran away to her grandmother. She wants to take the girl with her, but she is not given the child. Also, the man takes the phone away from his daughter and tries to limit her contacts with the outside world.