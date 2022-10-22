The Russian was stabbed during a fight in Turkish Alanya

The Russian was stabbed during a quarrel that took place in the Turkish city of Alanya. About it informs Yeni Alanya newspaper.

It is noted that the incident occurred in the Mahmutlar region. According to the publication, a dispute arose between a Russian citizen Bashir Aligadzhiev and a certain Kh.D.S. for an unknown reason. After some time, the conflict of men escalated into a fight, during which Kh.D.S. wounded Aligadzhiev with a knife in the back area.

Later, the gendarmerie and doctors arrived at the scene of the incident. The victim was given first aid, after which he was hospitalized. His condition was assessed as serious.

The gendarmerie officers soon detained the man who had wounded Aligadzhiev, who fled the scene of the crime. He is scheduled to be taken to court.

