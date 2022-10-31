In the Yaroslavl region, a man was sentenced to nine years for killing a friend during a quarrel

In the Yaroslavl region, a court sentenced a 31-year-old local resident to nine years in prison for the murder of a 42-year-old woman. On Monday, October 31, Lente.ru was informed by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

The Russian was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 105 (“Murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He will serve his sentence in a strict regime colony.

According to the agency, in August 2021, the victim from Rybinsk went missing. She was searched for by criminal investigation officers and volunteers of search and rescue teams. The body of a woman was found in the Kamennikovsky tract. It turned out that the man killed a friend during a quarrel.

