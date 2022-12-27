In Voronezh, a man was sentenced to 8 years for beating his retired mother to death with a hammer-pick

In Voronezh, a court sentenced a 45-year-old local resident to eight years in prison for the murder of a 69-year-old mother. On Tuesday, December 27, Lente.ru was informed by the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) for the Voronezh region.

The man was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 105 (“Murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and will serve his sentence in a strict regime colony. For the murder, he received 7 years and 11 months, however, by partial addition of the term with the punishment for the earlier sentence for evading the payment of alimony, the defendant was extended the term to eight years.

According to the agency, on January 16, 2021, a drunken man quarreled with his mother in an apartment on Plekhanovskaya Street. He beat her with a pickaxe and a knife on the head and neck, inflicting mortal wounds. Relatives of the pensioner found her body a day later and contacted the police.