The Ordzhonikidzevsky court of Yekaterinburg sentenced Sergei Cherepanov to 12 years and 4 months in a strict regime colony in the case of the murder of a driver. On Tuesday, February 15, “Lente.ru” was informed by the representative of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Sverdlovsk Region Valery Gorelykh.

The prosecutor’s office emphasized that the murder was planned, as the defendant had specially bought weapons and ammunition for this. He fully admitted his guilt.

According to the investigation, the crime was committed on the evening of December 24, 2020 on Kosmonavtov Street. A man shot a driver of a Ford Transit van in the head out of revenge, as he had previously insulted him in front of mutual acquaintances. The victim received a penetrating bullet wound to the head and died in the hospital, while Cherepanov managed to escape.

He was detained on March 3, 2021 in Dalmatov. It turned out that among his acquaintances he was known by the nickname Skull. When the police came to him, he was surprised, because he hoped that he would not be found. He also continued to work.

