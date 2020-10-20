A resident of Tula was reminded of the debt for gas with the help of five tons of concrete. Utility workers have installed a heavy structure near the house of the Russian, reports the Tula Novosti newspaper.

Related materials On the second round Apartments in Russia are getting cheaper again. Where can you find the best deals?

Representatives of the Gazprom Mezhregiongaz Tula company wrote the phrase “Debt for gas” in red paint on a white concrete block and left it near the defaulter’s site on Garrison Proyezd. It turned out that the man had not paid bills or submitted meter readings since mid-summer 2020. Employees of the utility company were unable to contact him. At the moment, a resident of Tula owes more than 50 thousand rubles for services. The head of the department for work with the population Sergei Zubarev noted that “quite wealthy people” live in the house, and the company is ready to provide them with an installment plan. However, according to Zubarev, debtors do not want to make contact.

The gas company plans to continue to fight with debts with such actions. After the issue is resolved with one debtor, the concrete block will be sent to another. The utility companies named two main reasons for obtaining such a design for a fence: a debt of more than 20 thousand rubles and a delay in payment for a year or more.

Earlier in October, a resident of the Perm Territory was deprived of an apartment due to the fact that for a long time she did not pay taxes and did not pay bills for housing and communal services. The total amount of the debt exceeded 800 thousand rubles. As a result, the bailiffs arrested the property and put it up for auction.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram