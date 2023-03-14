In Sevastopol, four students kidnapped a man and demanded half a million rubles from him

In Sevastopol, the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained four students from one of the city’s universities, who kidnapped a man for the sake of half a million rubles. This was reported to Lente.ru in the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the city of Sevastopol.

According to police, young people aged 19 to 22, wanting to make money on bets at bookmakers, turned to a 32-year-old capper. He promised to help them and secure a big win. The students gave him 65 thousand rubles, but the man failed to win the money – the team he bet on in a sports match lost.

On March 13, accomplices waited for the victim near the bookmaker’s office. After that, they pushed the man into the trunk and drove him out of town, demanding that they return 500,000 rubles, which was exactly the amount they planned to receive if they won. Fearing reprisals, the man wrote an IOU. After that, the kidnappers took the capper to one of the shopping centers and demanded that he take a microloan in his name and give the money to them.

The police, who shortly before this received a message about the kidnapping, quickly got on the trail of accomplices and released the Russian.

Earlier it was reported that in St. Petersburg, a citizen of Uzbekistan kidnapped an ex-cohabitant from a store and raped her.