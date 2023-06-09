In Kamchatka, a 19-year-old resident out of jealousy stabbed two teenagers aged 13 and 14

In Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a 19-year-old local resident attacked two teenagers with a knife. On Friday, June 9, Lente.ru was informed by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

A criminal case was opened against the young man. According to investigators, on the afternoon of June 9, he got into a fight with a 14-year-old teenager in the stairwell, during which he stabbed him in the stomach. The defendant also wounded a 13-year-old friend of the victim in the arm and fled the scene of the crime. The teenagers were hospitalized, and the attacker was detained. During interrogation, he stated that he was jealous of the victims for his girlfriend. The question of the measure of restraint is being resolved.

