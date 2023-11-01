In Irkutsk, a Russian was sentenced to prison for an attempt on the life of his former partner

In Irkutsk, a 48-year-old Russian received six and a half years in prison for attempting to kill his partner. About this on Wednesday, November 1st, reports regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

As the court found, in April, a man who was jealous of his former partner armed himself with a knife and went to the administrative building on Marata Street, where the woman worked. There he first beat her with his hands, and then pulled out a knife and stabbed her several times. People on the floor responded to the woman’s screams, helped neutralize the man and saved the victim.

Investigators from the Investigative Committee have collected a complete evidence base of his involvement in the crime. After this, they sent the criminal case to court for consideration on the merits.