In the Khabarovsk Territory, a man was injured in an explosion in a garage cooperative, he is in intensive care

In the Khabarovsk Territory, after an explosion in a garage cooperative, one person was taken to intensive care. This is reported Telegram-channel Amur Mash.

According to him, a 45-year-old man was taken to the hospital – doctors diagnosed burns on 70 percent of his body. It is known that the explosion occurred in a garage on Kubiak Street.

Passers-by called an ambulance for the victim, the man’s clothes were completely burned. Law enforcement officers are now investigating the cause of the explosion. In particular, versions of gas accumulation, wiring short circuit or electrification of synthetic clothing are considered.

