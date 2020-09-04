In the Tver region, a 34-year-old local resident was sentenced to two years in a penal colony, who, while intoxicated, attacked his wife with a knife and removed her scalp in front of the children. About this on Friday, September 4th, reports regional prosecutor’s office.

As the court established, in June 2020, a Russian, walking with his family, consumed a fair amount of alcohol. On the way home, the couple had a fight. At the entrance, the conflict escalated into a fight. The man grabbed a household knife and stabbed his wife more than ten times, stripping her of her hair.

Law enforcement agencies opened a criminal case under article 112 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Intentional infliction of harm to health of moderate severity with torment for the victim”).

On June 17, it was reported that a young resident of St. Petersburg invited a young man, who had been convicted four times in five years, and lost her scalp.