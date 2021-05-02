A resident of the city of Obninsk, Kaluga region, was going to sue cardiologist and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov, better known as Dr. Myasnikov. According to the Russian, the doctor caused material damage to his family, reports the Obninsk.name portal.

As the man explained, in one of the broadcasts, the presenter talked about the dangers of household appliances: microwave ovens, electric kettles and hair dryers. “This week I come home and find out that my grandmother threw away her wife’s hair dryer, electric kettle and microwave,” the Russian said, adding that his grandmother told him about what she heard on the air.

The lawyer in the commentary to the publication noted that the man’s claim for damages could be satisfied.

Earlier, environmental expert Anton Yastrebtsev explained that the popular opinion that a product is exposed to radiation in a microwave oven is just a myth. According to him, high-frequency electromagnetic radiation is generated inside the oven, which does not leave any traces on food.