In the Penza region, the court forcibly moved his ex-wife and two minor children into the apartment of a 63-year-old man, despite the fact that he had acquired the housing before marriage. This is reported on website regional prosecutor’s office.

The couple divorced, after which a 41-year-old woman and the couple’s minor children – a 16-year-old son and a 9-month-old daughter – were forced to move to rented housing. The Russian woman subsequently went to court to obtain the right to live in her ex-husband’s apartment, but this was denied to her – the judge proceeded from the fact that the disputed apartment was not property acquired during the marriage, and therefore the woman lost the right to use the premises.

The decision was appealed, and the higher court ruled that the Russian woman and her children still have the right to live in the apartment. The prosecutor proved that the controversial housing is the only one for the children, and they cannot be evicted. The mother of minors, in turn, is obliged to be with them in order to fulfill her parental responsibilities.

Thus, the court of appeal retained the right to use the living quarters for the former wife of the owner of the apartment. It was decided, however, that the woman would keep her residence permit only until her daughter reached the age of three.

Earlier, the Russians were told the ideal scheme for dividing a mortgage in case of divorce – this is selling an apartment, repaying a loan and dividing the remaining money. If one of the parties wishes to preserve the square footage, it must undertake not an oral, but a documentary obligation to pay the loan.

