Near Bryansk, a Russian was detained who tried to leave for Ukraine and join the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Bryansk region, a 23-year-old resident of Novoshakhtinsk, who was trying to leave for Ukraine, was detained at the border, reports Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to the channel, the Russian wanted to fight on the side of Ukraine and join the ranks of the radical group “Russian Volunteer Corps” (RDK). The man said during interrogation that at the end of 2022 in his city he threw three Molotov cocktails to the military registration and enlistment office on the instructions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). So he wanted to show his loyalty. However, there were no reports of arson at that time.

Soon the Ukrainian curator gave the defendant instructions on how to go to Ukraine. He had to travel through several countries. However, the detainee decided to take a shortcut and cross the border in the Bryansk region. A knife, a rubber boat and 120,000 rubles were confiscated from the man.

A case was initiated under Article 322 (“Illegal crossing of the state border of the Russian Federation”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.