In the Kirov region, a Russian was detained who stabbed a man and a woman with a knife

In the Kirov region, a Russian was detained, suspected of a double murder. About it informs regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the investigation, on the night of April 10, in one of the houses in the village of Leninskoye, the spouses were found stabbed with a knife. During the investigation, a suspect was arrested. It turned out that he had a conflict with a man and a woman, after which he armed himself with a knife, killed both of them and fled the scene of the crime.

Investigators are conducting a set of actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the crime.

Earlier it was reported that in the Arkhangelsk region, a 50-year-old Russian will stand trial for the brutal murder of a 64-year-old pensioner.