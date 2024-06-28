The court gave 15 years to a resident of Chelyabinsk who committed sabotage on the railway

The Chelyabinsk Regional Court announced a verdict against a local resident guilty of committing one sabotage on the railway and preparing for a second. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the FSB of Russia.

According to the department, in August 2023, the defendant committed sabotage on the South Ural Railway, and then made preparations for a similar crime. His illegal actions were stopped by FSB officers, who opened a criminal case against him.

The court sentenced a resident of Chelyabinsk to 15 years in prison. He will spend the first five years in prison, and the remaining term in a maximum security penal colony.

