In Crimea, a resident was arrested for threatening to burn a gas station employee for the letter Z on a cap

In Crimea, a court arrested a 32-year-old resident of the Kirovsky district, who threatened to burn an employee of a gas station (gas station) for the letter Z on his cap. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The man will remain in custody for 14 days.

Earlier, a video circulated on the network, which depicted a verbal skirmish between the arrested person and a gas station employee. The subject of the quarrel was the headdress of the latter. Employees of the regional department of the FSB found and detained a man who threatened to kill. An administrative protocol was drawn up against him under part 1 of article 20.1 (“Petty hooliganism”) of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.