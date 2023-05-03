Among the three sailors kidnapped by pirates from a vessel in the territorial waters of Gabon, there is a Russian citizen. This was announced to journalists on May 3 by Anatoly Chijavadze, chairman of the seamen’s trade union of Georgia.

According to him, the Russian was the captain of the ship. Two other abductees – the first and second assistants to the captain – are citizens of Georgia.

The crew of the ship consisted of 14 people, there is no threat left on board.

The consul of Georgia in South Africa, the Georgian Foreign Ministry and the American shipping company joined in the release of the kidnapped people, Chijavadze added.

On the eve of the TV channel “Rustavi 2” reported that the sailors were abducted on the night of May 2. The name of the vessel was not given, there is no information under which flag it sails. The Georgian Maritime Transport Agency called on the media to refrain from disseminating any information and details.

At the end of April, a ship with three Russians disappeared in the Red Sea for 30 minutes. As it turned out, the sailors were attacked in the waters of Yemen. The crew was able to escape, but bullet holes were found on the ship.

The sailors on the yacht came to Djibouti for repairs. Citizens of the Russian Federation were provided with visa support and Internet access.