In Kamchatka, a 55-year-old Russian escaped after being attacked with a knife

In the Kamchatka Territory, a criminal case has been opened on the fact of attempted murder of a 55-year-old resident of the city of Yelizovo. About this on Wednesday, April 12, informs regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the investigation, the 30-year-old Russian, who was in a state of intoxication, quarreled with a friend and attacked him with a knife. During the conflict, he struck at least four blows to vital organs, but the victim managed to defend himself from some of the blows and escape.

Currently, investigative and other procedural actions are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

