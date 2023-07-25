Fraudsters deceived a resident of Nizhnevartovsk for 65 thousand rubles when buying a dacha

A resident of the city of Nizhnevartovsk wanted to buy a dacha and was deceived by scammers. He lost tens of thousands of rubles, reports Muksun.fm with reference to the press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Russian found on the net an advertisement for the sale of a land plot for 650 thousand rubles. He contacted the owner of the property and agreed to pay 10 percent of the total price as a deposit. The man transferred 65,000 rubles to the landlord’s account.

The participants in the transaction agreed to meet to inspect the site, but soon after that the seller stopped communicating. When the buyer called the owner to clarify the details, his number was unavailable. The deceived man turned to the police, a criminal case was initiated. Law enforcement officers are looking for criminals.

