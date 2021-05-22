In the Krasnodar Territory, they are looking for a man who wanted to attack a 10-year-old girl at the entrance of a multi-storey building. The schoolgirl managed to escape from him. The footage from the scene was published Telegram-channel Life Shot.

It is noted that the parents taught the girl how to behave in such cases. When the stranger walked into the entrance in front of her, the schoolgirl did not follow him. However, the man remained to guard her at the entrance and, when the girl nevertheless entered the house, he ran after her. The schoolgirl managed to overtake the intruder.

The actions of the Russian got into the lens of CCTV cameras. They recorded how he touched his genitals. The police are now identifying the alleged pedophile.

Earlier it was reported that in Sochi, a pedophile raped a first-grader on the street. The girl said that the man began to follow her on the bus, and then attacked when she got off at the bus stop.