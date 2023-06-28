The author of the TrueStory Travel blog said that Azerbaijanis respect Russian culture

A Russian travel blogger who visited Azerbaijan said that the country’s citizens respect and appreciate Russian culture. He revealed the true attitude of local residents towards Russians in his personal blog “TrueStory Travel” on the platform “Zen”.

According to the author, performances based on Russian folk tales are often staged in kindergartens in Baku, and in the passages one can see paintings based on these works. In addition, the shelves in the libraries are lined with books by Russian authors, he noted.

Related materials:

“The second thing we noticed is that nine out of ten people in Azerbaijan are fluent in Russian. And this applies not only to the older generation, but also to young people, ”the tourist explained his point of view.

The blogger added that there are many Russian schools in Azerbaijan. In addition, the locals warmly treat guests from Russia, feed them for free and willingly make contact.

Earlier, the same traveler described his emotions from a trip to Kyrgyzstan with the phrase “as if he had flown from the moon.” He also spoke about the most popular questions from local residents – for example, the Kyrgyz were wondering if there was still snow on the streets of Russian cities.